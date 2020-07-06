Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $169.08 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

