Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $82.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.