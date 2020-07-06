Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 513 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 875,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,411 shares of company stock valued at $78,280,448. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.44.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $315.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

