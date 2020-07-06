Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOG. Cfra cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

