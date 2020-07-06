Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,199 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.