New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

PVH opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

