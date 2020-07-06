The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

