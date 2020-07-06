New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,700 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Meredith were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 3,204.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 253,441 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

