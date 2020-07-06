Square’s (SQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

SQ stock opened at $113.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $118.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,506 shares of company stock worth $4,865,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Square by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc
Adobe Inc Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.
Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,139 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc
