Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Coeur Mining worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $12,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,486,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

