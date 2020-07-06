Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $442.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $448.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.76. The stock has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,171. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

