iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

