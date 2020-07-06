Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,359,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $687,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,173,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 192.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

