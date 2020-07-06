Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

