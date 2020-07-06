Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 418,685 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $220,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,359,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $687,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

