Fulton Bank N. A. Has $3.28 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

