Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 11,238 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 108,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 384,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 54,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

