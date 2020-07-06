Fulton Bank N. A. Has $3.10 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.61, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,252 shares of company stock valued at $99,460,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

