Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.