Royal Bank of Canada Sells 43,914 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,914 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,847,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $157.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

