Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.