Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

