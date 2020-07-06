Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

