Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $2,890.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,556.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,145.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,955.56.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,681.96.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
