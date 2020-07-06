Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,890.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,556.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,145.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,955.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,681.96.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

