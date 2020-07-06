Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

