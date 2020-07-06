Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.11 and a 200 day moving average of $302.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

