Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.11 and a 200 day moving average of $302.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
