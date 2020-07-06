UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $368,539.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.14 or 0.05078016 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

