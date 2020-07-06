Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

