Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,264,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

