Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

NYSE CRM opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.61, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,252 shares of company stock valued at $99,460,166. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.