Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $154.20

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 40.65 and a quick ratio of 40.29.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

