Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives $270.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.29.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average of $252.06.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

