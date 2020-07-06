Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €40.42

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.42 ($45.41).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €26.46 ($29.73) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 1 year high of €59.54 ($66.90). The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

