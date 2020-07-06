Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OCC stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.