Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

