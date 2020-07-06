Analysts Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Target Price at GBX 551.11

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 551.11 ($6.78).

KAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($4.98) to GBX 485 ($5.97) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 485.60 ($5.98) on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 629.20 ($7.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

