Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $248.50 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

