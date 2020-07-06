Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

