Fulton Bank N. A. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $169.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.