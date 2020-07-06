Mastercard Inc (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 7th

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

MA opened at $302.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

