Fulton Bank N. A. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.51 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.