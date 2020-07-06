iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,439 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $185.98 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

