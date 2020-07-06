Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 530 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 227,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 86,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,459. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.13 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

