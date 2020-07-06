Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 52.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4,830.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 115,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

