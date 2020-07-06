Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.75). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina bought 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.