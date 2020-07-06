Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

