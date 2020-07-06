Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.63

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.627 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.36. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Securities raised Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

