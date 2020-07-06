First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 1,452.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.