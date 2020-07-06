Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Declines By 25.9%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 887,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.
ZBRA stock opened at $255.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,721,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.