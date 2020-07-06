Short Interest in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Declines By 25.9%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 887,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $255.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,721,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

