Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.29 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.